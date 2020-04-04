STIMULUS CHECKS: What you need to know

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Financial help is on the way for millions of Americans in the form of a $1,200 check. But questions still linger for many, including who gets it? And what do I have to do to get it?
Your questions about who is eligible for the stimulus check and how soon it could arrive keep on coming.
So, 7News spoke with a tax attorney to get your questions answered.
“Anybody who was on the tax rolls for 2018 to 2019, an individual can get up to a $1,200 check and a married couple can get up to $2,400," tax attorney Rusty Stutes said.
Individuals with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000 and couples with incomes below $150,000 are eligible to receive the check. You must have a social security number and have filed taxes in 2018 or 2019. If you haven’t filed taxes recently, Stutes has a recommendation.
“Someone who’s in that situation really should consult with a tax preparer because there could be something they can do even after the fact," Stutes said. "Put themselves on the tax rolls and be an eligible taxpayer to receive the funds.”
As for when you’ll receive the payment, Stutes said the payment is coming soon.
“The answer to the question of when is already and over the next coming weeks, they will be coming in," Stutes said. "The electronic funds transfers are probably happening today, yesterday, as we speak.”
Stutes said the payments will be distributed in the method in which your tax returns were transmitted. If your bank account or address are not up-to-date there’s a solution.
“You can go on the IRS’s website, conduct a google search and find there are forms where you can notify the IRS of a change in bank account or a change in address if you are getting it by check," Stutes said.
What about social security recipients?
“They are eligible just like all other citizens are eligible but remember for any social security recipient out there hearing this if your what they call adjusted gross income exceeds $100,000 and you’re an individual then you’re not going to get it," Stutes said. "It’s not the social security that’s going to disqualify from receiving it, it’s simply the fact that your income was too high.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.