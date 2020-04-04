Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball. Five men had sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in Manhattan, claiming fraud, violation of consumer-protection laws, negligence, unjust enrichment and deceptive trade practices by teams that violated MLB’s rules against the use of electronics to steal catchers’ signs. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff wrote there were no valid legal claims.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season on May 15. The WNBA will still hold a virtual draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has dismissed women’s basketball coach Karen Aston after eight seasons. Her stay with the Longhorns included four trips to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 or further. But she was in the last year of her contract, and athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school wanted to “move in a different direction” and would begin an immediate search for a new coach. Aston had only one losing season at Texas. Her best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.
UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced as part of the 2020 class of enshrinees by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The selections are typically revealed at college basketball’s Final Four. But with sports shut down because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the announcement will be televised from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. There are five additional finalists alongside Bryant, Duncan and Garnett: Tamika Catchings, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Barbara Stevens and Kim Mulkey.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has apologized on social media for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted. The outspoken coach on Wednesday night tweeted a picture depicting an elderly woman knitting, the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf...”, but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied, the newspaper reported.
MIAMI (AP) — The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in June have been called off. The U.S. had been scheduled to play Honduras on June 4 in Houston, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winners were to play three days later at Arlington, Texas. The U.S. has played just once this year, a 1-0 exhibition win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1. The Americans have six remaining matches scheduled, World Cup qualifiers in September, October and November. Seven matches would be the fewest for the Americans in a year since 1987.