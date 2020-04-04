FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry start to the day, but rain moves in for this evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - So far it’s been a dry day across Southwest Louisiana with very pleasant temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s despite the lack in sunshine. We are tracking rain as we move into the evening and portions of the overnight as an upper level disturbance moves through.
Hopefully everyone has had a wonderful Saturday and have gotten some fresh air in the backyard as it’s been a relatively nice day despite more cloud cover in the area. As we progress through the afternoon and evening we are watching a batch of rain moving through the eastern portions of Texas and slowly moving eastward with time. So if you are having to get out to do anything go ahead and have the rain gear handy as we are seeing showers and even a few rumbles of thunder moving through. Good news is the severe threat is very low and don’t expect that to be an issue. The rain looks to stick around the the early portions of the night and into early Sunday morning tapering off by sunrise on Sunday. Temperatures this evening drop slowly as we are back into the upper 60′s and eventually the lower to middle 60′s Sunday morning. Temperatures do warm up into our Sunday afternoon back into the middle and upper 70′s as we see a little more sunshine that for the afternoon. However, don’t get too used to a dry day as we see rain returning for Monday as we see another disturbance moving through.
Into the beginning of next week we look to keep the unsettled pattern as we see showers and a few storms possible with another disturbance that is swinging through on Monday. It won’t be a washout by any means, but very similar to what we have been experiencing the last couple of days. highs will be warming back into the upper 70′s to near 80 just depending on how much rain and cloud cover we do see. A warming trend is on the way however through Wednesday with some of our warmest temperatures of this year by far. We dry out with only a slim chance of an isolated shower into the Tuesday and Wednesday with lows starting out in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Highs though reach the middle and upper 80′s with some areas inland potentially seeing the first 90 degree reading of this year.
As we head into the later portions of the week this is where things get a little tricky with the setup. Rain looks likely for both Thursday and Friday with a cold front moving through the region. Temperatures still warm for Thursday with lower to middle 80′s for highs and a little cooler Friday with highs in the upper 70′s. After that into the weekend temperatures look to be cooler with lows in the upper 50′s to near 60 and highs in the middle 70′s. The question will be if the rain sticks around as some models keep it around. Still plenty of time to watch this as we get closer. For now keep the rain gear handy for this evening and have a safe weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
