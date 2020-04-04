FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry start to the day, but rain moves in for this evening

Hopefully everyone has had a wonderful Saturday and have gotten some fresh air in the backyard as it’s been a relatively nice day despite more cloud cover in the area. As we progress through the afternoon and evening we are watching a batch of rain moving through the eastern portions of Texas and slowly moving eastward with time. So if you are having to get out to do anything go ahead and have the rain gear handy as we are seeing showers and even a few rumbles of thunder moving through. Good news is the severe threat is very low and don’t expect that to be an issue. The rain looks to stick around the the early portions of the night and into early Sunday morning tapering off by sunrise on Sunday. Temperatures this evening drop slowly as we are back into the upper 60′s and eventually the lower to middle 60′s Sunday morning. Temperatures do warm up into our Sunday afternoon back into the middle and upper 70′s as we see a little more sunshine that for the afternoon. However, don’t get too used to a dry day as we see rain returning for Monday as we see another disturbance moving through.