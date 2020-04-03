SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 2, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 2, 2020.
Tyre Jermaine Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while under suspension; failure to stop or yield (4 charges); failure to obey traffic control signals; speeding.
David Anthony Bustos, 32, Alvin, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; no seat belt, domestic abuse.
Courtney Shi Brufer, 24, Riverview, FL: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Haylyn Nicholle Powell, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
Alexis Raye Bogard, 30, Lake Charles: Burglary; trespassing.
John Eric Carrier, 38, Iowa: Burglary; trespassing.
Oneil Christopher Adams, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dreu Alan Reinecke, 22, Sulphur: Simple battery; disturbing the peace.
