Southern Illinois guard Harwin Francois commits to McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Pokes were able to land another Division I transfer as Southern Illinois guard Harwin Francois announced his commitment to McNeese via Twitter.
The 6′5 guard played in 31 games for the Salukis this past season while making six starts. Francois logged 16.1 minutes per contest and averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds as a sophomore.
Prior to his time at SIU, Francois played one season at Daytona State College where he averaged 10 points, four rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the 3-point line. He was a first team All-Mid–Florida Conference selection as a freshman at DSC.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.