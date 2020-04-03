P.J. Williams re-signs with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints announced today defensive back P.J. Williams agreed to terms on a new deal. The 2015 Saints draftee signed a 1-year deal, worth $2 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Williams played in 14 games last season, snagging one interception. In four seasons on the field for the Saints, the Florida State Seminole has four career interceptions.
FOX 8′s Sean Fazende sees value in keeping Williams. The Saints are in need of a nickel corner for 2020.
