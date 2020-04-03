More storms than normal expected this hurricane season, according to Colorado State forecaster

FORT COLLINS, Co. (KPLC) - We’re now officially less than two months away from the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season which means it’s time for those first seasonal outlooks to start rolling in with the first being from Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University.
According to Dr. Klotzbach’s seasonal forecast, it will be an above average year for tropical cyclone activity. In a normal year, we average 12 named storms, which combine both named tropical storms and hurricanes. This year, the CSU forecast calls for 16 named storms which is 4 more than average.
As far as hurricanes, the normal number for a typical season is 6, but this year we can expect a couple more than normal as CSU predicts 8. Of those 8 hurricanes, Dr. Klotzbach says to expect four of those eight hurricanes to become major, meaning category three or greater.
This increased tropical activity comes as water temperatures are already above normal with Gulf waters above where they should be for early April, meaning they will warm up even faster to that magic 80 degree value.
It takes more than just warm waters in the Gulf and Atlantic to make it an active year though. In addition, the seasonal forecast brings in rather neutral signals for a strong El Nino or La Nina, although some thinking is that a weak La Nina pattern could develop by the fall. This typically means tropical activity could more easily develop with the lack of strong upper level wind shear which would otherwise be a limiter of tropical formation.
I want to strongly stress to you though that just because we are predicted to have an above average season, there is no skill or forecast that can predict where or what areas will be impacted, if any! There is certainly no immediate threat to Southwest Louisiana, and even when we have quieter years, it only takes one storm. That’s why I never put much worry in seasonal outlooks, because we always have to be prepared for that one storm regardless of the amount of overall activity we get in the tropics any given year.
With that said, you can count on the First Alert Weather Team to let you know when there is time to be concerned, because we have plenty of other things to be concerned about now unrelated to the tropics. The bottom line is just be prepared as you would any hurricane season, and just like the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ll get through this together!
