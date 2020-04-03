More storms than normal expected this hurricane season, according to Colorado State forecaster

I want to strongly stress to you though that just because we are predicted to have an above average season, there is no skill or forecast that can predict where or what areas will be impacted, if any! There is certainly no immediate threat to Southwest Louisiana, and even when we have quieter years, it only takes one storm. That’s why I never put much worry in seasonal outlooks, because we always have to be prepared for that one storm regardless of the amount of overall activity we get in the tropics any given year.