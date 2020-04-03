Local salon creates at-home hair color kits for clients

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The beauty industry is being affected like so many others due to COVID-19. While your hair isn’t nearly as important as your health, a local salon is looking to bring joy and a little beauty to their customers.
“We’re just trying to think of creative ways in these unprecedented times to keep our clients engaged," Signatures Salon co-owner Wendy White McCowan said.
You can’t come in for a color or cut at Signatures Salon, but the owners have a unique way to keep your hair looking great-hair color kits.
“We’re mixing custom colors for clients; we’re just getting their exact formulas," she said. "It’s existing clients only. We’re not doing highlights and things like that, that are complicated.”
The kit comes with step-by-step instructions and every item you’ll need to do it yourself. A simple process customers can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their home.
“They love the whole kit; they’re like it comes with gloves, a bowl, a brush, everything," co-owner Cortney Blalock said. "It was just so cute and so nice to be able to be in contact still with them, to have some type of relationship in this social distancing.”
The owners said they are working to ensure their efforts are safe, clean, and approved by the state.
“We checked with our insurance, our lawyer, we’ve sent a letter to state board," White McCowan said. "If there’s anything we’ve missed and if there’s any reason that we should not be doing this we’ll be happy to quit. At this point we have seen no error in doing this and we’re just trying to keep our clients happy.”
They know hair care isn’t the most important thing right now, but customers said it does bring just a small sense of normalcy back in their lives.
“I am very pleased with the results and I’m so thrilled that they made this available," customer Angela Ryder said. "I mean honestly in the grand scheme of things [hair care] is very low on priority truly but as a woman you don’t want to go around with your grey showing.”
At the end of the day, the owners said they’re just looking for a way to put a smile on their client’s face.
Some of the kits are shipped while others can be picked up curbside during a scheduled time. The owners said they are enforcing social distancing for those picking them up outside of the salon.
If you’re a current client at Signatures Salon and would like to order a hair color kit or hair care products you can send your order requests to orders@signaturessalon.biz
