Local artist creates window art to show thanks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - During this pandemic many people are becoming restless while being stuck in quarantine.
Some have taken this time to binge watch their favorite shows, learn a new skill, take on a new hobby, etc.
What about showing thanks to those who are working on the front lines?
Belle Larocque says she needed to get out of her house and do something.
Larocque showed her appreciation with beautiful window art in downtown Lake Charles.
She painted the windows of Luna Bar & Grill, where she is an employee, with words of gratitude and a heart shaped earth.
