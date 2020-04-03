LHSAA ‘supports the possibility’ of completing spring sports seasons

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine released a statement Friday outlining the LHSAA’s desire to continue its spring sports seasons when allowed. Bonine pointed out in the memo that the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, fans and local communities are the LHSAA’s top priority.
"We continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing their spring sports seasons,” stated Bonine. “If and when schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports seasons and the potential of LHSAA State Championships.”
The LHSAA has remained adamant in its goal to play the spring championships if deemed safe.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.