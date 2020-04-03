Lake Charles native teaches in China amid COVID-19

BAOTOU, CHINA (KPLC) - Early Wednesday morning, over a cup of coffee, I video chatted with a new friend who lives all the way in China. Damien Thibodeaux is originally from Lake Charles, but he lives overseas teaching English to kids through theater and dance.
Damien lives in Baotou, China which is just under a thousand miles from Wuhan, the original epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak. We spoke about his personal experience with the coronavirus and what life looks like now.
"It was scary for a minute, especially when it first started. And then we had mandatory lock down everyone was quarantined to their apartments, and that actually seemed to be the only thing to stop it," Thibodeaux said.
He says their stay at home orders were not taken lightly.
"Every time you left the complex to get back in you first of all had to show your i.d. you had to prove that you lived here," Thibodeaux said. "Then you had to sign in and they took your temperature"
After a little over two months, he says Baotou is slowly coming back to life. Stores are re-opening, restaurants are beginning to serve dine-in and schools are starting to invite students back. But now that the epicenter of Covid-19 is shifting to the U.S. Thibodeaux says seeing it unfold back home is like watching a horror movie.
"The killer is hiding in the closet just behind the closet door, and the person comes into the room and they're heading towards the closet and you're screaming at the screen no don't go in there!" Thibodeaux said.
Based on his experience, I asked him what we can do to fight the spread in our own community.
He repeatedly said, "Stay home, stay home, that's the only thing. If there's no one interacting then it has no where to go and it has to die out."
Thibodeaux says he’s most looking forward to getting back to school and his amazing students. He also can’t wait until the day he’s able to return home to Lake Charles and visit his family.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.