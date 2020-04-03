Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed suspended defensive end Aldon Smith, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. The 30-year-old Smith has been out of the NFL since receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 while playing for Oakland. It wasn't immediately clear where he stands in the reinstatement process. Dallas now has two suspended defensive ends under contract. Randy Gregory is seeking reinstatement. Smith had multiple legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was an All-Pro when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.