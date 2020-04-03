FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, but rain chances increase into the weekend

Well we have finally made it to the end of the work week in which we have seen temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s for the majority of the week and increasing cloud cover over the last day to day and a half. The cloudy trend will continue as we head into the afternoon and evening, but the rain chances are remaining low throughout tonight. As for our rain chances we look to keep them fairly low through the rest of the evening with a better chance for our northern parishes on picking up a quick shower. So if you are thinking about heading out to get some fresh air it will be okay to do so, as always you can check the KPLC weather app for updates and look at radar. Temperatures are slow to fall as we head into the evening as we see lows starting out in the middle 60′s. However, the rain chances remain into Saturday as we see our best chance of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we see highs in the lower to middle 70′s as we await the arrival of a warm front lifting through the region to increase temperatures once again.