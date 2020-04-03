FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, but rain chances increase into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A mostly cloudy afternoon across the region, with warmer temperatures as we are in the lower to middle 70′s. We are tracking showers and storms as we head into the weekend, which may interrupt any plans of getting some fresh air.
Well we have finally made it to the end of the work week in which we have seen temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s for the majority of the week and increasing cloud cover over the last day to day and a half. The cloudy trend will continue as we head into the afternoon and evening, but the rain chances are remaining low throughout tonight. As for our rain chances we look to keep them fairly low through the rest of the evening with a better chance for our northern parishes on picking up a quick shower. So if you are thinking about heading out to get some fresh air it will be okay to do so, as always you can check the KPLC weather app for updates and look at radar. Temperatures are slow to fall as we head into the evening as we see lows starting out in the middle 60′s. However, the rain chances remain into Saturday as we see our best chance of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we see highs in the lower to middle 70′s as we await the arrival of a warm front lifting through the region to increase temperatures once again.
Saturday evening and into the overnight we see another round of showers and a few storms moving through so don’t be shocked to hear a rumble of thunder out there, but the good news is we aren’t expecting any severe weather with these storms. The showers look to come to an end as we head into the late morning hours of Sunday and that will allow us to warm back into the upper 70′s and that warming trend will continue into the next week. Models have brought a little better rain chance back into next week through Monday, but no washouts with any day as we just deal with scattered showers and storms from time to time.
Highs next week warm into the middle and upper 80′s through next Thursday and we could even see a few 90′s for the first time this year as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as those hold the lowest rain chances and we see the most sunshine. As for late week into next weekend we see rain chances returning thanks to another cold front moving through and temperatures drop back into the upper 70′s to near 80. So for now keep the rain gear handy through the weekend and get some fresh air when you can as it won’t be a complete washout.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
