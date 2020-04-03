FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers this morning, more rain in the forecast into the weekend

Well we have finally made it to the end of the work week in which we have seen temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s for the majority of the week and increasing cloud cover over the last day to day and a half. So unfortunately we are going to continue the cloudy trend for our Friday and eventually that will lead to more widespread rain across the area. So timing things out we can expect a mostly dry start to the day with a mixture of clouds and maybe a few peaks of sunshine, but sunshine will be limited today and despite that we will see a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80. In terms of the rain chances during the majority of the day we see dry weather with the greater treat of rain coming as we head into the overnight period of Friday. So if you are thinking about heading out to get some fresh air it will be okay to do so, just a little more cloud cover today. Into the evening and overnight we watch for another cluster of showers and storms to develop into Texas and move this way. The exact formation of the showers and storms will be key as to how much rain we see. However, the rain chances remain into Saturday as we see our best chance of rain. Lows start out in the middle 60′s once again and I will say it doesn’t look to be a complete washout for Saturday as we see periods of rain. As always you can check KPLC 7 Weather app for the latest look at radar and updates. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we see highs in the lower to middle 70′s as we await the arrival of a warm front lifting through the region to increase temperatures once again.