FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers this morning, more rain in the forecast into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few scattered showers are moving through the region very early this morning with the more widespread rain north of the viewing area. Temperatures off to a warmer start in the upper 50′s for a few areas and lower 60′s for many of us.
Well we have finally made it to the end of the work week in which we have seen temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s for the majority of the week and increasing cloud cover over the last day to day and a half. So unfortunately we are going to continue the cloudy trend for our Friday and eventually that will lead to more widespread rain across the area. So timing things out we can expect a mostly dry start to the day with a mixture of clouds and maybe a few peaks of sunshine, but sunshine will be limited today and despite that we will see a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80. In terms of the rain chances during the majority of the day we see dry weather with the greater treat of rain coming as we head into the overnight period of Friday. So if you are thinking about heading out to get some fresh air it will be okay to do so, just a little more cloud cover today. Into the evening and overnight we watch for another cluster of showers and storms to develop into Texas and move this way. The exact formation of the showers and storms will be key as to how much rain we see. However, the rain chances remain into Saturday as we see our best chance of rain. Lows start out in the middle 60′s once again and I will say it doesn’t look to be a complete washout for Saturday as we see periods of rain. As always you can check KPLC 7 Weather app for the latest look at radar and updates. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we see highs in the lower to middle 70′s as we await the arrival of a warm front lifting through the region to increase temperatures once again.
Saturday evening and into the overnight we see another round of showers and a few storms moving through so don’t be shocked to hear a rumble of thunder out there. The showers look to come to an end as we head into the late morning hours of Sunday and that will allow us to warm back into the upper 70′s and that warming trend will continue into the next week. Models have brought a little better rain chance back into next week through Monday, but no washouts with any day as we just deal with scattered showers and storms.
Highs next week warm into the middle and upper 80′s through next Thursday and we could even see a few 90′s for the first time this year as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as those hold the lowest rain chances and we see the most sunshine. As for late week into next weekend we see rain chances returning thanks to another cold front moving through and temperatures drop back into the upper 70′s to near 80. So for now keep the rain gear handy through the weekend and get some fresh air when you can as it won’t be a complete washout.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
