Fifth inmate at Oakdale federal prison dies from COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fifth inmate of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale has died from coronavirus.
Wallace Holley Jr., 56, was transported to a local hospital on Mar. 26 after going into respiratory failure at FCI Oakdale I.
While at the hospital, Holley tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator when his condition worsened.
Holley had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions. He died of the disease on Apr. 2.
He was sentenced in the Northern District of Mississippi to a twenty-eight-year sentence for armed bank robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, car-jacking, and bank robbery. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since October 22, 2019.
The prison currently houses 971 male offenders. There are twelve inmates of FCC that are COVID-19 positive and four staff members.
The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19.
