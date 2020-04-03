Death toll rising at Federal prison in Oakdale

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The inmate death toll continues to rise at the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution one. At last word, four inmates had died. They either coughs or breathing problems, tested positive for covid-19 and ultimately were placed on a ventilator and died.
Ronald Morris is union president representing employees at the Oakdale prison which he calls ground zero.
“We are the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic in the Bureau right here in Oakdale. We are ground zero. This is where it began, first confirmed death and with the numbers that we’re having we’re the most in the Bureau right now,” he said.
So far, all inmates who died were described as having pre-existing health conditions considered risk factors for COVID-19.
Morris says at last word 18 inmates were hospitalized and 32 were in isolation.
“We have several in ICU, but I don’t know the exact number,” he said..
Also, Morris says they are extremely short staffed with 18 who tested positive and are recuperating at home except one in the hospital. And he says about 20 are home awaiting test results. He says remaining staff members are working 24, 32 or 40-hour shifts.
He says they have enough personal protective equipment for now, but:
“We don’t have enough personal protective equipment to maintain for a prolonged period of time,” said Morris.
He disputes concerns by relatives of inmates that the facility is not being properly disinfected," he said.
“We are making sure our showers are kept clean and the inmate living areas are clean.”
Though he admits, social distancing is a challenge.
“They sleep in cells right next to one another. I mean approximately three to four feet from one another,” said Morris.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons various measures have been put in place to stop the spread.
