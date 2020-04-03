Cowboys pick up Mississippi State transfer KeyShawn Feazell

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese was able to add more front court depth to their roster as Mississippi State forward KeyShawn Feazell announced his intentions to transfer and join the Pokes. He made the news public via Twitter on Thursday night.
Feazell mainly came off the bench as a Bulldog and appeared in 74 games during his three seasons in Starkville. The 6′8 forward pulled down a career-best nine rebounds versus Sam Houston State and scored a career-high nine points against New Orleans this past season.
Feazell will reunite with current McNeese assistant coach Jalen Courtney who was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State from 2015-2018. Unless Feazell gets a waiver, he’ll use his red shirt and sit out the 2020-21 season and use his final year of eligibility during the 2021-22 season.
Feazell played his high school ball at Lawrence County High School and was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Mississippi for the Class of 2017.
