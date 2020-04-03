Calcasieu Parish schools continues feeding program at two sites

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will continue their feeding program at two sites next Wednesday, April 8, but will implement some changes in the number of meals per bag to increase the amount of families served.
The school board announced a new form on their website for meal deliveries to any Calcasieu Parish School Board student. Students who are eligible can submit their info via the form.
Those who have already submitted information via email to school.lunch@cpsb.org do not need to fill out the form.
Beauregard schools have also resumed their meal service with a different schedule.
Cameron schools will serve meals only once per week on Tuesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
