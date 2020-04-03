Beauregard schools resume meal service with a different schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Food Service Department will resume providing meals for students 18 years of age and under on Friday, April 3, 2020, and continuing each Friday until further notice.
Superintendent Timothy Cooley says, "We are continuing to monitor the situation and are making adjustments as needed.”
The meals will be boxed with five pre-packaged breakfasts and five pre-packaged lunches for each child.
Parents or students can pick up meals at the following schools between 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon each Friday:
- Carver Elementary
- DeRidder Junior High School
- East Beauregard Elementary
- Merryville High School
- South Beauregard Elementary
- Singer High School
School board personnel will hand out the meals but due to new guidance from the state, plans may change in the coming days or weeks.
“We ask that those picking up meals be patient with us and practice prescribed safety protocols,” said Cooley. “Please know that we are doing our best to make this work in the most efficient and practical way possible.”
Parents can visit the school board website for information on these and other measures being undertaken by the school system and for any new information or changes to plans.
