Third inmate at Oakdale federal prison dies from coronavirus

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - A third inmate has died from COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I in Oakdale.
Inmate James Wilson, 57, was transported to a local hospital after he went into respiratory failure at the Federal Correctional Institution on Mar. 29, 2020.
While at the hospital, Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator when his health declined the next day. Wilson had a history of pre-existing medical conditions which placed him at high risk for developing a more severe case of the disease. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff on Apr. 1.
Wilson was sentenced in the Northern District of Alabama to a 135-month sentence for obscene material and receipt of child pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since September 14, 2015.
The prison currently houses 980 male offenders.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.