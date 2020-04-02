Telehealth visits encouraged during COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although exam rooms are empty at the Children’s Clinic, an appointment is still happening, but not in the way you might think.
“I kind of think of it as a house-call without actually being in the house with them,” Dr. Anatole Karpovs says telehealth is a new thing the clinic has embraced, but there are limitations. “I can’t listen to a heart for example, or I can’t listen to lungs, check ears.”
Therefore, they’re only utilizing telehealth on certain kinds of appointments, “rashes, or medication management, chronic illness, teaching, such as teaching about medication for asthma, also mental health visits, or ADD or ADHD evaluations, especially if we have them established and have seen them in the past.”
According to Dr. Karpovs this was the best time to offer it.
"There's people trying to avoid getting outdoors, avoid crowded waiting room situations. There's a large amount of technology that is now available ready to be implemented in the office, and now there's more and more people demanding it."
And now it’s easier than ever. Normally, Facetime and Skype telehealth calls are a violation of HIPPA, but due to COVID-19 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made an exception
“With telehealth, prior to the epidemic, there were a lot of rules regarding how we could conduct a telehealth visit, but since the epidemic they’ve waived a lot of the rules on whether we have to have a specific software or platform to do the visit.”
As a dermatologist, Dr. Maureen Olivier says it was always a part of her job, but utilizing it now is even more important.
“People still have health problems, and some way more serious than maybe what we’re seeing in dermatology, but whatever is going on with their skin at that time is causing them a real problem, and we don’t want them to go to an ER or an Urgent Care where they’re already overbooked and taking care of the viral illness,” says Olivier.
Both Karpovs and Olivier say they will continue to use telehealth visits even after the pandemic ends.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.