SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 1, 2020.
Mitchell Anthony St Julien Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; strangulation.
Justin Jamar Duncan, 31, Lake Charles: Battery; resisting an officer.
Justin Aaron Hooper, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Courtney Shea Patton, 42, Westlake: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; refusal to I.D.; obstruction of justice.
Davonne Donell Goodly, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary (4 charges); property damage worth under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage worth under $500; resisting and officer.
Heath Wayne Daigle, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (2 charges); contempt of court; disturbing the peace.
Amanda Ann Mulkey, 30, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Tevin Savoy Ryan, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated battery; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; battery.
Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 30, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner; harassment.
Roche Royalle Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
David Jermaine Regan, 40, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Brandon Scott Collins, 34, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Cameron Tamal Hayes, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Cameron Patrick McPayne, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
