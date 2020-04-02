Sports Person of the Week - Davis Meche

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Bucs ascended back to the top of Class 5A a season ago by capturing their tenth state title in school history. At 10-3 so far in 2020, Barbe had its eyes on repeating.
“We were looking good. The pitching was getting a lot better and hitters were hitting the ball,” Meche said of the 2020 edition of the Buccaneers. “It was looking to be a good season but..”
The season would ultimately come to a screeching halt.
“At first, I didn’t really believe it,” Meche said of the suspension. “It didn’t really settle in until a few days after the last game and it really hit me.”
In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, student-athletes are now left with dreams that won’t be able to be fulfilled. It hits seniors like Barbe shortstop Davis Meche hard because they’ll likely miss out on their final prep season.
Through the disappointment, Meche realizes that the situation is bigger than him.
“It sucks for us but it could always be worse so you just have to pray for the other people out there that are going through worse things,” Meche said.
Meche has stepped into his role as a leader and was on pace to have quite the finish to his Barbe career. He was named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball and totaled a .411 average with 10 RBIs through the Bucs’ first 13 games.
“I try to keep the energy up every game and try to be a good leader but it’s a team effort,” Meche added. “We have an unbelievable team, I couldn’t do anything without them.”
With the season in the rear view, Meche now prepares for his future as he heads to Starkville to play for Mississippi State next season.
“It would’ve helped to play the whole year to get more playing time in to get ready but now that we’re not playing I’m just hitting here and trying to get bigger, stronger, and faster to get ready for Mississippi State," said Meche.
