Pantry of Hope helps families in need during COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The volunteers at Pantry of Hope are hard at work helping people in need.
“We did not want to not service our clients," Director Valerie Jenkins said. "We’ve already increased by at least 55 families ever since March 12 when the schools closed. So, we just saw a drastic need.”
That drastic need is food. Jenkins said they’re accustomed to helping people in need but the way they go about it is changing.
“What we’re doing now is because of the COVID-19 we’re having to reach out directly to our families to give them the instructions that we’re abiding by for distribution day just to keep them safe as well as the volunteers," she said.
On Saturday April 4, when families pick up their items they must stay in their vehicles. As they pull up to receive their items their hatch or trunk must be open.
“Once they are pulled up, they have to get out of their vehicles and then they will be able to close their hatch or trunks," she said. "We are not allowed to touch the vehicles at all.”
Some of the changes can be an adjustment but Jenkins said it’s important to help those who need it most.
“People [are] losing their jobs, they’re being furloughed, hours are being lessened so they are in need and children are home 24/7," she said. "They need snacks, they need the canned goods, they need the meat and we’re trying to supply all of that to them to relieve some of that stress from them.”
During these difficult times she wants people to know they are here for them.
“We not only supply you with the food and some supplies we also want to give you hope as well," she said.
If you would like to make a donation to Pantry of Hope click here.
