Local physical therapy center taking advantage of technology

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Staying active can be hard when we are being asked to stay at home.
For those who are on a fitness journey, or even recovering from injury, staying active plays a major role. That’s why Partners in Physical Therapy in Lake Charles is taking advantage of technology to keep patients moving.
Any decrease in activity can be a huge setback, especially for those in physical therapy, as Rehab director, Katie Brittain, explains.
“Sitting at home without moving you know. Or kind of participating in their daily activities, people can decline pretty quick, Brittain said." "We had a few people sit out for about a week as we were just kind of getting everything organized, and by the time we got them on the phone about a week later we were already hearing Oh you know things are a little bit worse.”
Technology makes it possible for physical therapy patients to continue treatment from the comfort of their home by phone, social media, even video chatting. In response to Covid-19, partners in therapy has started using Telehealth to schedule sessions with patients using video chat, and the service is temporarily accessible to everyone.
Brittain says, so far their patients have responded really well to the new norm.
“We are able to connect and see and have a full appointment with our patients, and actually treat them not just exercises but actually have a really full session,” she said.
Brittain explains there are plenty of ways people can stay active at home, in their neighborhoods or at a local park, all that matters is that you stay moving.
“If you don’t use it, you lose it you know. No matter what level you are, participating in those activities has been really helpful for how people feel,” she said.
Partners in Therapy says their main goal is to continue encouraging patients and teaching them how to treat themselves.
