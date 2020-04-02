Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
12 infected including 1 who died at San Antonio nursing home
Authorities say a coronavirus outbreak at a San Antonio nursing home has infected at least 12 people, including one resident who died. More than 70 other residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are awaiting test results Wednesday. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says emergency responders became concerned after receiving “five or six calls" from the facility within a 12-hour period. Data from state health officials show there are nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 58 related deaths. The Texas State Teachers Association has demanded that schools be shuttered for the rest of the school year.
BC-TX-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS-EXECUTION
Texas court delays 3rd execution in midst of virus outbreak
HOUSTON (AP) — A third scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a 60-day delay of Fabian Hernandez’s scheduled April 23 execution. Unlike the two executions that were delayed last month because of COVID-19, Texas’ highest criminal court did not give a reason for this stay. The order follows Hernandez’s attorney requesting a delay because of the “current health crisis.” Hernandez was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife and one of her friends in November 2006 in El Paso.
TEXAS-TOILET PAPER CRASH
Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire on Texas interstate
HUTCHINS, Texas (AP) — Officials say a tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas. The crash happened early Wednesday on Interstate 20 near Hutchins. Officials say the truck spilled toilet paper all over the interstate, shutting down traffic. The driver of the truck is OK. The Texas Department of Transportation tells WFAA that the load of toilet paper “burned extensively.” Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.
NEW ASTRONAUTS
NASA call for astronauts draws 12,000 spaceflight hopefuls
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's latest call for astronauts has drawn 12,000 spaceflight hopefuls. That's the second-largest group of applicants for the job. NASA said Wednesday that Americans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories applied to be part of the space agency's next astronaut class. The monthlong application period ended Tuesday. NASA's previous call for astronauts, in 2017, attracted a record 18,300 applicants. Twelve ended up being selected. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says the next class of astronauts will help explore the moon and pave the way to Mars.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTIONS
Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is putting on hold a victory for Texas abortion providers who are trying to stop the state from shuttering clinics during the coronavirus pandemic. The order Tuesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflects the court battles still ahead for abortion providers across the U.S. during the outbreak. Governors across the country have issued executive orders halting nonessential medical surgeries to free up hospitals, and Republicans have said abortions should be included under those mandates.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUNS
Gun background checks smash records amid coronavirus fears
Gun background checks have spiked to record numbers in the past month amid concerns about safety during the coronavirus crisis. FBI figures show that March saw the most background checks since the system began in 1998. Gun dealers say Americans worried about protecting themselves have fueled runs on firearms and ammunition. Gun control advocates worry the surge will lead to greater gun violence, especially among first-time buyers who may not be able to get proper training. The soaring numbers come amid debate in cities and states about whether gun shops should be considered essential businesses that can stay open during lockdowns meant to reduce the spread of the virus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JUVENILE-OFFENDERS
Kids under threat: Virus hitting juvenile detention centers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For the tens of thousands of kids locked up in juvenile detention centers and other correctional facilities across America, the coronavirus is on its way. Louisiana confirmed this week that a staff member and three children in state custody had contracted the virus. Minnesota, New York, Texas and Connecticut also have reported positive tests among youth or staff. More than 30 correctional administrators and children’s rights advocates called Tuesday for the release of vulnerable youths and for the stoppage of all new admissions. They also want a clear safety plan for those who remain inside, including access to adequate cleaning supplies and contact with loved ones.
DALLAS-SICK LEAVE
Judge blocks Dallas sick leave ordinance amid virus outbreak
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the city of Dallas from enforcing an ordinance requiring private businesses to offer paid sick leave, but activists contend employees need those benefits more than ever amid the coronvirus pandemic. District Judge Sean Jordan on Monday granted a preliminary injunction, ruling that a Texas statute prevents cities from enacting their own paid sick leave orders. The ordinance went into effect in August 2019 but wasn't set to be enforced with penalties until April 1. It required employers in Dallas to grant one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked by a staffer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHELL DEAL
Shell pulls out of natural gas deal amid virus concerns
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of a multibillion-dollar deal to renovate a liquified natural gas terminal in Louisiana in order to preserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic. The Advocate reports the company's Dallas-based partner, Energy Transfer, will take over the Calcasieu Parish project but reduce its size. The move was also prompted by the drop in oil prices. The project has been granted an extension until December 2025 by the federal government. It is estimated to create up to 5,000 construction jobs and 200 permanent full-time jobs.
AP-US-KEYSTONE-XL-PIPELINE
Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company says it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline running from Canada through the U.S. Midwest in April. Calgary-based TC Energy says the provincial Alberta government will invest over $1 billion to cover construction costs through 2020. The company plans to begin at Montana's border with Canada. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province's resource-dependent economy could not afford for Keystone XL to be delayed any longer. But Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he's worried about an influx of an estimated 100 workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The project is bitterly opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes.