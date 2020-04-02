LaGrange junior Aasia Sam commits to ULM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange 2021 guard Aasia Sam has been one of Southwest Louisiana’s premier players for two years. On Thursday, following a stellar junior campaign that saw her help the Lady Gators win their first ever state title, Sam committed to ULM.
“It was a family atmosphere,” Sam said of the Sun Belt school. “Ever since they gave me the offer they showed love and they showed they were interested in more than my basketball career. They were interested in my academics and things after I leave ULM so that meant a lot."
She announced her commitment via Twitter.
Sam was our KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week in January and is ranked as the fifth best junior in the state according to LGRBasketball. Sam was recently named an All-district and All-state performer after she averaged nearly 15 points, three rebounds and three steals per contest.
“I’ve always been comfortable but this year I’ve gotten more comfortable,” Sam admitted. “It wasn’t just me shooting a whole bunch of threes, I got more comfortable driving in and shooting from everywhere on the court.”
Sam also feels committing before her senior campaign is quite the relief.
“It’s like I can do everything else now,” Sam added. “I can focus more in school and basketball-wise I can go in and help my team try to get back-to-back state titles.”
