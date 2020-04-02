Hometown Heroes - Salvation Army volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army Center on Legion St. is providing close to 800 meals a day for residents of Lake Charles and Sulphur needing to be fed.
"You could be the richest person in town, but if you need a meal for the day, then you could come and get it," said Lt. Leanna Marion. "You could be a homeless person with nothing and still come and get it. So it's really anybody and everybody."
Salvation Army volunteers have been busy since several feeding programs had to shut down because of the pandemic.
"We're the middle person," reminds Marion. "So we take what the community of donors gives us and we give it out to those who need it. We're really just the facilitator for that to happen. If those donations don't come in, we don't have anything to give out."
"We have people walking up that are homeless around here," said volunteer Vincent Cunningham. "We have people that have jobs and family. But the way things are right now, everybody's in need. So regardless of your status in life, you're still in need."
Cunningham helps with the distribution of food.
"We're all human. The ones who are walking up and have no where to go and eat It makes me feel good just to be able to bless them with anything."
The Salvation Army is taking donations of all food, especially meat, eggs, cheese and large can goods. Many come from local businesses.
"Anytime we can get stuff donated that's already cooked or cooked here, it gives us a relief," stated Marion.
Marion says the Salvation Army will continue to feed those in need as long as food is available. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Salvation Army, 3020 Legion St., Lake Charles, LA 70615. Their number is 337-721-8068.
