Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is trying to regroup after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Olympics to be pushed back to the summer of 2021. Biles tells The Associated Press that while she plans to compete in Tokyo, “nothing is set in stone.” Biles is attempting to become the first woman in more than 50 years to repeat as Olympic all-around champion. The 23-year-old says she's focusing on making sure she can handle the mental challenge of having to hit reset following the postponement. Biles says she was planning to “empty the gas tank” this summer and now has to find a way to fill it back up.