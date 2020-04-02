Fourth inmate at Oakdale federal prison dies from coronavirus

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - A fourth inmate of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale has died from COVID-19.
David Townsend, 66, was transported to a local hospital on Mar. 28 after going into respiratory failure at the institution.
Townsend tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital and was placed on a ventilator.
On Apr. 2, Townsend, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, died of the disease.
Townsend was sentenced in the Northern District of Georgia to a twenty-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (at least 100 kg.), methamphetamine mixture (at least 500 gm.), and methamphetamine actual (at least 5 gm.). He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since Nov. 20, 2013.
Previous to Townsend, the third inmate of FCI Oakdale I died from COVID-19.
Inmate James Wilson, 57, was transported to a local hospital after he went into respiratory failure at the Federal Correctional Institution on Mar. 29, 2020.
While at the hospital, Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator when his health declined the next day. Wilson had a history of pre-existing medical conditions which placed him at high risk for developing a more severe case of the disease. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff on Apr. 1.
Wilson was sentenced in the Northern District of Alabama to an eleven-year and three-month sentence for obscene material and receipt of child pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since September 14, 2015.
The prison currently houses 971 male offenders. There are twelve inmates of FCC that are COVID-19 positive and four staff members.
The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19.
