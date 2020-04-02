Former Washington-Marion coach Wayne Reese dies of Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana football coaching legend Wayne Reese has died at the age 74 due to coronavirus according to a report by Ken Trahan. Reese was the head coach of McDonogh 35 in New Orleans and previously coached Washington-Marion from 1997-2001.
Reese was well-respected around the state for his commitment to his players and the game of football. Several coaches have reacted to the news on Twitter.
Reese’s coaching career lasted over five decades as he eclipsed the 250 career win mark this past season. His career record of 255-187 is good for 23rd all-time in Louisiana. In addition to McDonogh 35 and Washington-Marion, Reese also coached at Booker T. Washington and G. W. Carver in New Orleans.
While head coach of Washington-Marion, Reese led the Charging Indians to 38-9 record over his five seasons. During that time, Washington-Marion made the playoffs three times with the team posting back-to-back 9-3 seasons during Reese’s final two years at the helm.
Reese coached multiple players who went on to play in the NFL, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Nate Livings at Washington-Marion.
