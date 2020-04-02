FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, rain chances go up beginning Friday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A mostly cloud afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen clouds increasing throughout the morning with a few breaks allowing for sunshine to filter through. Temperatures are warming nicely as well as we have seen them climbed into the lower 70′s.
We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions throughout the rest of the afternoon with some breaks every now and then and this will help temperatures to warm a few more degrees into the middle 70′s for highs. The better news is that we do look to remain dry and this will continue through the overnight with a stray shower not completely out of the question for northern parishes, but the majority of us to remain dry. Temperatures will be warmer than the last couple of evenings as we see moisture being brought in from the southerly flow as well as cloud cover during the overnight period, which will help to keep lows in the lower to middle 60′s. As we move into Friday we do see clouds hanging around and for the majority of the daylight hours we look to stay dry as latest guidance keeps the rain off to our west. Highs will be slightly warmer as well as we look to hit the upper 70′s to near 80 during the afternoon. Clouds will continue to thicken through the day and eventually give way to rain during the late evening and overnight hours into Saturday morning. The rain will come in waves, with some heavy at times with a rumble of thunder not completely out of the question. We see another mild evening with temperatures in the lower to middle 60′s for Saturday morning.
As for the weekend, it looks like we could get a break in the rain during the early morning hours up to around lunch time, before another round of rain looks to move in. This of course could change as we go into the overnight and into Friday morning and we will continue to track and monitor any changes. Highs will be slightly cooler Saturday with more rain around as we only top out in the middle to upper 70′s. Rain chances hang around through Saturday night and into Sunday morning before we finally see a little drier weather for Sunday afternoon. The warming trend begins Sunday as we see temperatures near 80 and moving into the following week we see temperatures slowly climbing into the middle and even a few upper 80′s possible. Rain chances are slightly lower as we head into Monday and lasting through Wednesday, but the forecast is tricky as we could see a few showers just about any time.
Into the end of next week better rain chances do return as we see a strong front moving through the area with temperatures int the upper 70′s for highs and upper 60′s to lower 70′s for lows. As always check the KPLC 7 weather app for the latest alerts and live look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
