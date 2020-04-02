FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, rain chances go up beginning Friday night

We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions throughout the rest of the afternoon with some breaks every now and then and this will help temperatures to warm a few more degrees into the middle 70′s for highs. The better news is that we do look to remain dry and this will continue through the overnight with a stray shower not completely out of the question for northern parishes, but the majority of us to remain dry. Temperatures will be warmer than the last couple of evenings as we see moisture being brought in from the southerly flow as well as cloud cover during the overnight period, which will help to keep lows in the lower to middle 60′s. As we move into Friday we do see clouds hanging around and for the majority of the daylight hours we look to stay dry as latest guidance keeps the rain off to our west. Highs will be slightly warmer as well as we look to hit the upper 70′s to near 80 during the afternoon. Clouds will continue to thicken through the day and eventually give way to rain during the late evening and overnight hours into Saturday morning. The rain will come in waves, with some heavy at times with a rumble of thunder not completely out of the question. We see another mild evening with temperatures in the lower to middle 60′s for Saturday morning.