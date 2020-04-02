FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start, but a nice afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds

AS we go through the morning we will continue to see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, but we will also see the temperatures warming as we are seeing southerly flow returning. Dew point values this morning are slightly higher than this time yesterday as we are in the lower 50′s, and this number will continue to slowly creep up through the day and into tomorrow. Moving into the afternoon the mixture of clouds and sun will continue and that will lead to temperatures topping off in the middle to upper 70′s, which is where we should be for this time of year. The warming trend begins tonight as we see clouds increasing as well as moisture as we await the arrival of our next system, with the good news being the latest models show a drier overnight and Friday ahead. Temperatures tonight will not be as cool as we only drop into the lower to middle 60′s thanks to the cloud cover. As we move into Friday we will be slightly warmer for the afternoon as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80, but the humidity will be creeping up as well as the continued cloud cover. As of the latest model runs it looks like during the daytime the majority of us will remain dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. The better chance of rain arrives as we head into Friday evening and into our Saturday time frame.