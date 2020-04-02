FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start, but a nice afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are off to another cool start across the region as we have seen temperatures dropping back into the lower and middle 50′s as we saw clear skies and calm winds for the majority of the night. We are going to see a warm up ahead as we go into Friday, but rain chances aren’t far away.
AS we go through the morning we will continue to see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, but we will also see the temperatures warming as we are seeing southerly flow returning. Dew point values this morning are slightly higher than this time yesterday as we are in the lower 50′s, and this number will continue to slowly creep up through the day and into tomorrow. Moving into the afternoon the mixture of clouds and sun will continue and that will lead to temperatures topping off in the middle to upper 70′s, which is where we should be for this time of year. The warming trend begins tonight as we see clouds increasing as well as moisture as we await the arrival of our next system, with the good news being the latest models show a drier overnight and Friday ahead. Temperatures tonight will not be as cool as we only drop into the lower to middle 60′s thanks to the cloud cover. As we move into Friday we will be slightly warmer for the afternoon as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80, but the humidity will be creeping up as well as the continued cloud cover. As of the latest model runs it looks like during the daytime the majority of us will remain dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. The better chance of rain arrives as we head into Friday evening and into our Saturday time frame.
If you are hoping to maybe get out and do some outdoor activities and get some fresh air this weekend you may be dodging some rain drops especially as we head into Saturday. That is when we see our best rain chances with temperatures starting out in the middle 60′s with scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Temperatures as you might expect will be a few degrees cooler as we see highs back into the middle 70′s. Sunday will be a little better as models dry us out slightly and push the rain off to our south, but a stray shower still couldn’t be ruled out. We have time to monitor any changes, but it doesn’t look to be a complete washout for the weekend at least. Highs Sunday are back into the lower 80′s and this will be a trend moving forward.
As we head into next week the timing of the rain has changed as we see slightly drier conditions as we go through the Wednesday time frame. Although rain chances aren’t high a stray shower is possible each day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80′s with lows in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Higher rain chances return into the end of next week as a stronger system looks to work its way into the region.
