COVID-19 infections accelerate at Oakdale Federal Prison

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Over the past few days relatives of inmates and employees of the Federal prison in Oakdale have been emailing and calling KPLC and others, especially since word of the deaths of two inmates.
Many inmates and staff at the Federal Correctional Institution 1 in Oakdale are worried about their health, after the deaths of two inmates, and others diagnosed with COVID-19. Oakdale inmate, 49-year old Patrick Jones, died Saturday after being hospitalized for several days. And the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced the death of 43-year old Nicholas Rodriguez, who had been brought to the hospital a week ago and died today, Wednesday, April 1. The BOP had underlying health conditions.
Still, family members of inmates are afraid not enough is being done to protect their loved ones.
The sister of an inmate reached out to us, asking to maintain her privacy over fear of retaliation. We will call her Joyce.
She talked about her brother who is serving a long sentence for a serious crime.
“To me it’s blatant neglect and that neglect is despicable. State and local leaders really need to periodically observe what is going on in their prisons. In my opinion, the wardens and the correctional officers are taking unethical opportunities to wreak havoc on lax guidelines that are not being monitored stringently,” she said.
Though the BOP has indicated inmates are now being quarantined and kept apart, Joyce says the last she heard from her brother - many had been moving freely about.
Joyce also makes several claims that the facility is not being cleaned properly.
“The possibility of them contracting the disease is highly likely, so with this freedom it’s very dangerous and will continue to grow and not get better if the co.’s (correctional officers) and the wardens continue letting them have their freedom and roam around with no restrictions,” she said.
Joyce, who says she works in public health, says she and many other concerned relatives have sent emails to prison officials but have received no response. She says immediate action is needed.
“This is immoral to forget about those who are incarcerated. They are helpless,” she said.
According to the Bureau of Prisons phase five of its action plan is now in place-- to reduce the exposure and spread of COVID-19.
Federal prison inmates will have to remain in their cells for two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic and they are now under a heightened state of lock down..
The agency says there will be limited group gatherings for showers, laundry and telephone calls. Certain programs for mental health treatment and education will still be allowed.
At last word, there have been more than two dozen inmates in federal custody who have tested positive for coronavirus. Prison officials say a mandatory quarantine is also in place for all inmates. And there’s a ban on visitations right now.
BOP officials did not respond to our telephone call or email asking specific questions about the Oakdale facility. However, one prison employee, who is a union official, says the prison is well-cleaned and that inmates are provided access to plenty of products to disinfect their living areas.
