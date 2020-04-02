COVID-19 infections accelerate at Oakdale Federal Prison

Many inmates and staff at the Federal Correctional Institution 1 in Oakdale are worried about their health, after the deaths of two inmates, and others diagnosed with COVID-19. Oakdale inmate, 49-year old Patrick Jones, died Saturday after being hospitalized for several days. And the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced the death of 43-year old Nicholas Rodriguez, who had been brought to the hospital a week ago and died today, Wednesday, April 1. The BOP had underlying health conditions.