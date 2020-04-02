Couple has backyard wedding due to coronavirus pandemic

Jackson, MS (KPLC) - Coronavirus has forced a lot of couples to re-plan their big day. Couples like Cory and Mollie Vincent.
Cory, from Sulphur, and Mollie, from Jackson, met in 2018.
“This right here, this is Tyler. He was in my junior golf class. So I met Mollie in the car line to pick up Tyler from my junior golf class," Cory Vincent said.
The rest is history. The two got engaged in Oct. 2019 and the wedding planning began.
However, once the coronavirus pandemic hit, they had to change their plans quickly.
“March 11 we had 400 people going to New Orleans, and by March 13 it was down to fourteen adults in Mollie’s mom’s backyard in Jackson, Mississippi," Cory Vincent said.
Of course, the couple wanted their friends there to celebrate the moment, but they were adamant about following the CDC’s recommendations. Especially because two of Cory’s siblings are essential workers. His sister, a nurse practitioner, and his brother, a Sulphur firefighter.
“It was very easy to roll with the punches and do our part to help flatten the curve and get a hold of the situation. We’re going to come back whenever it is and have a bigger party and go on a honeymoon," he said.
Their friends surprised them anyway — rolling by Mollie’s mom’s house in a caravan of cars.
“They had texted us ‘what are y’all’s plans? where are you gonna do it?’ So we told them ‘oh, we’re going to do it in my mom’s backyard.’ They asked what time and the next thing we knew they had made signs and posters, threw confetti and made us feel special and surprised us," Mollie said.
While the wedding didn’t turn out the way they originally planned, the couple said they wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
“We turned our plan C, our fourth or fifth plan, into what really was a special day for us, a day we’ll look back on and cherish forever,” Cory said.
The Vincents plan to have a huge bash at the end of the year with hundreds of their friends and family members.
