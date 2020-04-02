Coast Guard medevacs mariner off Lake Charles coast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A mariner was medevaced from a fishing vessel approximately 55 miles off the coast of Lake Charles this morning, Apr. 2, 2020, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from Captain Taruong Phi of the fishing vessel who reported a crewmember was suffering from symptoms of a heart attack and in need of medical assistance.
Watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.
An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on the scene where they successfully medevaced the mariner. The aircrew then transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.
