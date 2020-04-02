Cameron leaders hope to keep coronavirus case count at zero

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - As it stands, Cameron Parish is the only portion of Southwest Louisiana with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As a means of keeping the number of cases at zero, the Cameron Parish Police Jury is asking the public to avoid all beaches and parks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
“This past weekend, it was ridiculous how many people were here from out of town, it’s not that we don’t want them here...it’s just that we’re corona-free right now," said Canik’s Grocery employee Candace Johnson.
Many speculate the lack of civilian life in what’s considered “creole country” is what has helped to keep the number of cases so far at zero.
“For the most part we’re still getting workers in here...people still working down in Cameron,” said Johnson.
It’s business as usual for workers at Canik’s Grocery, who are just trying to keep life’s necessities on the shelves.
“We do have more grocery sales than normal, but that’s to be expected because nobody can find anything in Lake Charles,” Johnson said.
With much of Southwest Louisiana on downtime due to Governor Edward’s stay at home order, it’s left many running to their nearest grocery aisle or to the beaches along the Cameron Coast.
“The first really sunny weekend of spring we tend to get a lot of sports fishermen and beachgoers," said Parish Administrator Katie Armentor. "It’s been noticed a lot more because of the COVID-situation.”
Due to COVID-19, Armentor says they’re now urging residents and those traveling outside the parish to avoid areas like Holly and Rutherford Beach--in hopes of keeping their case count at zero.
“Wildlife and Fisheries are also going to be out monitoring the number of people on boats,” said Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson.
Johnson said they haven’t had to issue any citations yet but warns locals to take heed to the recommendation for the time being.
“From the law enforcement end, we’re patrolling the beaches and we hadn’t seen groups of more than 8 gathered at one time..although last weekend we did have a lot of people," Johnson said.
For now, the parish’s order is only a recommendation. Officials say the possibility of it becoming an actual government order depends on if and when there are confirmed cases in the parish.
So far, a total of 12 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cameron Parish, all returned negative.
