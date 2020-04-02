Alvin Gentry disappointed by Pelicans’ lost momentum but eager to resume season

Alvin Gentry’s team sits at 28-36, three and a half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies “I think that’s what’s really disappointing about it is that we were going to control our own destiny," Gentry said during an appearance on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast. "I talked to the guys all the time about putting ourselves in the situation where we control our destiny - we don’t have to look at the scoreboard and wonder who beat who but for us to be able to play ourselves into the playoffs and the thing that was most encouraging is that we had two head to head games with Memphis, three with San Antonio, two with Sacramento, all the teams that we were chasing, we had won the series with Portland so we thought that after going through the stretch that was the toughest in the league and then we had a schedule that we thought was very favorable and we weren’t able to play that so that’s part of it. Some kind of way, we’ll get back up and running and I’m sure our guys will be just as excited about it as far as getting back on the court and competing.”