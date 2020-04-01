SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 31, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 31, 2020.
Bradley Aaron Knowlton, 45, Lake Charles: Failure to notify or register as a sex offender (3 charges); contempt of court.
Shawn Williams, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; contraband in a penal institution; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Giovanna Travona Laterica Freeman, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Zane Paul Zamarr Victorian, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges).
Curtis Daniel Paris, 63, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Ryan Spencer George, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to seek assistance; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); possession of stolen things; possession, manufacture, production, or distribution of a Schedule I drug; possession, manufacture, production, or distribution of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronnie Kent Banks III, 28, Vinton: Possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated battery.
Catherine Jeanette Smith, 46, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).
Scott Edward Schwertner, 30, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; home invasion; possession of a firearm by a felon; second-degree battery; second offense domestic abuse; theft of a firearm.
Brittany Nicole Fabacher, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; mischief.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.