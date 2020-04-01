Second inmate at Oakdale federal prison dies from coronavirus

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - A second inmate has died from COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I in Oakdale.
Inmate Nicholas Rodriquez, 43, was transported to a local hospital, on Mar. 25, after prison medical staff determined he had a high temperature, rapid heartbeat, and difficulty breathing, according to information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. While at the hospital, Rodriquez tested positive for COVID-19. On Mar. 27, he was placed on a ventilator as his condition declined.
Rodriquez, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, died on April 1, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Rodriguez was sentenced in the Northern District of California to a 15-year, 8-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. He had been held at FCI Oakdale I since January 09, 2019.
There are currently 15 positive cases at FCI Oakdale I, as of April 1. Eleven cases are inmates and four are staff.
The prison currently houses 980 male offenders.
The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19.
Details on the first inmate death at FCI Oakdale I can be found HERE.
