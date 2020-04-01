Sean Payton clarifies and expands on comment about Drew Brees’ “last season”

“Look, I’m a big dummy," Payton said. "Yesterday, we got chatting on ESPN and I think the way I worded it was ‘hey, he’s coming back for his last year.’ I think I honestly don’t know if it’s his last year. The thing he’s done and we’ve all done is take it year by year and, man, that thing blew up on me. A few of you guys texted me right away and I thought ‘Holy cow, I’m glad he is in San Diego to let him deal with this.’ I think his plan is to take it year by year. This year, he spent some time, he spent a lot of time really making sure he was ready to come back, not only physically but mentally and so, obviously that was my fault and it’s not like a big secret that I let out of the bag but it was more or less, ‘hey, he’s back again for another year’ and in the back of my mind, really, it started with the idea that this year was unique in that he spent some time thinking about, hey, am I ready to come back for another season so before we deal with the year after this season, I know the focal point for us will be this season.”