Nurse at New Orleans East Hospital dies as result of COVID-19
By Chris Finch | April 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 6:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A nurse at New Orleans East Hospital has died during the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we confirm her passing. Our hospital family is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” a spokesperson with LCMC said on behalf of the hospital.

Details of the death of Larrice Anderson, who was also a mother, were not released on Wednesday.

As we battle this global pandemic, caregivers throughout the world and in our community are bravely serving on the frontlines," the hospital said. These medical professionals — people like Larrice — are true heroes, deserving of our gratitude for their dedication, sacrifice and service to patients during this unprecedented time."

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 6,424 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 273 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

Southeast Louisiana has become a battleground in the fight against the disease, commonly known as coronavirus.

