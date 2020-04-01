Man arrested after invading home on Hodges Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Hodges Street in regards to a home invasion at 7:01 a.m. on Mar. 31.
Officers identifies the suspect as Scott Schwertner, 30, of Lake Charles.
According to Lt. Jeffery Keenum, department spokesman of LCPD, the investigation found other offenses occurred during the home invasion.
Schwertner was arrested, at 8 p.m. on Mar. 31, for home invasion, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of battery, and theft of a firearm.
Schwertner is being held without bond for battery charges. "Total bond for additional charges is $25K,” says Keenum. He is booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
