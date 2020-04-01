Man arrested after body dropped off at Moss Memorial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is under arrest for failure to seek assistance after a body was dropped off at Moss Memorial on Monday.
The body of Gavin Blaine Benoit, 18, of Vinton, was left at Moss Regional around 12:37 p.m., according to information from Lt. Jeff Keenum, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Keenum said investigators determined Ryan Spencer George, 35, of Lake Charles, dropped off Benoit’s body.
However, there are no signs of trauma or foul play, according to Calcasieu Coroner’s Office investigator Charlie Hunter. Benoit’s cause of death is pending toxicology results.
After consulting with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office about what counts George should be arrested on, Lake Charles Police investigators requested a warrant for failure to seek assistance. Judge Sharon Wilson signed the warrant for George and issued a bond of $100,000.
George was arrested by members of the SWAT team and C.A.T. team on March 31 during a traffic stop in the 700 block of West College Street, Keenum said. George faces additional counts from the traffic stop - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things, and various narcotics charges.
Officer Dakota Baccigalopi was the initial reporting Officer.
Evidence Officer Kristen Dearmon processed the scene.
Cpl. Jonathan Landrum was the arresting Officer.
Sgt. Kevin Hoover and Cpl. Colby Thompson are the lead investigators.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.