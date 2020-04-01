FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start, but plenty of sunshine gives us a beautiful afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to a cool start as we are in the upper 40′s for areas to the north and lower 50′s along and just south of the I-10 corridor. Calm winds and clear skies overnight have allowed us to cool down and experience temperatures that are much closer to normal and actually just slightly below.
Despite the cool start, we are in for a treat this afternoon as we are going to see ample sunshine and that will allow for us to see very pleasant temperatures in return. High pressure overhead will continue to dominate as we see northeasterly flow, which will help to keep dew point values down and that in turn will allow us to remain comfortable as temperatures warm up into the lower and middle 70′s for highs, which is very close to where we should be for this time of year instead of in the lower and middle 80′s like the last week we saw. As we go through the afternoon it will be nice to go out for a run or jog around the neighborhood or just getting out to get some fresh air. Moving through the evening clear skies and calm winds will once again lead to a cool down as we see lows dropping back into the middle and upper 50′s. Thursday we do begin to see slight changes as we see winds returning back out of the south and east and this will gradually lead to a return in moisture and also cloud cover as we see mostly cloudy skies for Thursday. Despite less sunshine we still warm up nicely into the middle and upper 70′s for our highs.
Overnight lows begin to creep up as well as the moisture helps to keep temperatures warmer as well as the fact we see more cloud cover during the overnight period. Lows for Friday morning are in the lower to middle 60′s and this trend will continue as we head into the next several days and in fact we see temperatures gradually warming during the overnight period. The rain chances will be going up as we head into the afternoon hours of Friday as we track a cold front moving closer to the region. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70′s to near 80, with the good news being the day isn’t looking like a washout. As we head into Friday night rain chances go up slightly as the front is moving our way, and by the time we reach Saturday we will see our best chance of rain. Highs will be a little cooler as we see clouds and rain around for the majority of the day, which will hold temperatures in the middle 70′s. We begin to dry things out for Sunday as we get a break in between systems with the latest timing according to the models.
As we head into the next week rain chances do go back up as we see another system moving through on Monday as the active weather pattern looks to continue. These don’t look to be all day rains, but rather scattered showers and storms moving through from time to time. Highs will be slowly warming as we see highs in the lower to middle 80′s and lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. For now get out and enjoy the beautiful afternoon ahead and get some fresh air.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.