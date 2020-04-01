FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start, but plenty of sunshine gives us a beautiful afternoon

Despite the cool start, we are in for a treat this afternoon as we are going to see ample sunshine and that will allow for us to see very pleasant temperatures in return. High pressure overhead will continue to dominate as we see northeasterly flow, which will help to keep dew point values down and that in turn will allow us to remain comfortable as temperatures warm up into the lower and middle 70′s for highs, which is very close to where we should be for this time of year instead of in the lower and middle 80′s like the last week we saw. As we go through the afternoon it will be nice to go out for a run or jog around the neighborhood or just getting out to get some fresh air. Moving through the evening clear skies and calm winds will once again lead to a cool down as we see lows dropping back into the middle and upper 50′s. Thursday we do begin to see slight changes as we see winds returning back out of the south and east and this will gradually lead to a return in moisture and also cloud cover as we see mostly cloudy skies for Thursday. Despite less sunshine we still warm up nicely into the middle and upper 70′s for our highs.