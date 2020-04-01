FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon ahead, rain chances are coming back into the weekend

Overnight lows begin to creep up as well as the moisture helps to keep temperatures warmer as well as the fact we see more cloud cover during the overnight period. Lows for Friday morning are in the lower to middle 60′s and this trend will continue as we head into the next several days and in fact we see temperatures gradually warming during the overnight period. Rain chances are looking to remain low as we head into Friday as the front is a little slower and the rain isn’t as widespread. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70′s to near 80, with the good news being the day isn’t a washout as we see isolated showers and storms with the threat higher overnight into Saturday. As we head into Friday night rain chances go up slightly as the front is moving our way, and by the time we reach Saturday we will see our best chance of rain. Highs will be a little cooler as we see clouds and rain around for the majority of the day, which will hold temperatures in the middle 70′s. We begin to dry things out for Sunday as we get a break in between systems with the latest timing according to the models.