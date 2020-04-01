FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon ahead, rain chances are coming back into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very pleasant afternoon as we have seen plenty of sunshine and that has really helped temperatures warm as we have moved into the afternoon. Highs are int the lower to middle 70′s, which is right where we should be for this time of year.
We had a cool start to the morning, but now the sunshine has really helped temperatures warm and coupled with the southerly winds making it feel even warmer. High pressure overhead will continue to dominate as we see winds shifting to more of a southerly direction through the afternoon and evening, which will slowly make the dew point values creep up as we go forward in time especially into Friday. As we go through the afternoon it will be nice to go out for a run or jog around the neighborhood or just getting out to get some fresh air. Moving through the evening clear skies and calm winds will once again lead to a cool down as we see lows dropping back into the middle and upper 50′s. Thursday we do begin to see slight changes as we see winds out of the south meaning that dew point values are going to be higher and that will warm us up a little more. Despite less sunshine we still warm up nicely into the middle and upper 70′s for our highs.
Overnight lows begin to creep up as well as the moisture helps to keep temperatures warmer as well as the fact we see more cloud cover during the overnight period. Lows for Friday morning are in the lower to middle 60′s and this trend will continue as we head into the next several days and in fact we see temperatures gradually warming during the overnight period. Rain chances are looking to remain low as we head into Friday as the front is a little slower and the rain isn’t as widespread. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70′s to near 80, with the good news being the day isn’t a washout as we see isolated showers and storms with the threat higher overnight into Saturday. As we head into Friday night rain chances go up slightly as the front is moving our way, and by the time we reach Saturday we will see our best chance of rain. Highs will be a little cooler as we see clouds and rain around for the majority of the day, which will hold temperatures in the middle 70′s. We begin to dry things out for Sunday as we get a break in between systems with the latest timing according to the models.
As we head into the next week rain chances do go back up as we see another system moving through on Monday as the active weather pattern looks to continue. These don’t look to be all day rains, but rather scattered showers and storms moving through from time to time. Highs will be slowly warming as we see highs in the lower to middle 80′s and lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. For now get out and enjoy the beautiful afternoon ahead and get some fresh air.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
