Clerk of Court Sulphur location offering drive-thru “emergency” wedding licenses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many who plan to say, “I do,” this spring or summer have likely had to alter their plans.
After being forced to suspend a handful of services at the main office in Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court had to figure out ways to continue serving the community without jeopardizing health.
"One area that came up, that was a particular interest to a lot of people was marriage, issuing marriage licenses," Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said. "It got to a point that we had to stop issuing them here in Lake Charles because we're really not set up to do it safely."
Fortunately, there is a clerk of court office in Sulphur equipped with a drive thru window. That feature allows couples to apply for marriage licenses without ever getting out of their cars.
“It’s a traditional drive-thru just like you’d see at a bank, and that way there’s no one-on-one face to face interaction with the public,” Jones said.
Their staff is reduced right now, and Jones says they are limited to the amount of licenses they can issue per-day.
Because of that, the service is being offered by appointment only. At least one party has to be a resident of Calcasieu parish, and it has to be considered an emergency situation by the Clerk of Court.
"If they had already had their wedding date set, or if it is a situation where they have to get married for some extenuating legal reason, Jones said. “It’s kind of a fluid situation, but it’s not just ‘hey I just decided to get married’.”
Jones stressed people should consider the current circumstances our communities are in, and he encourages people postpone wedding dates, unless its absolutely necessary.
To find out if your situation qualifies as an emergency future brides and grooms can call the clerk of court’s Sulphur office. Appointments are being scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. for weekdays and the process takes around thirty to forty-five minutes to complete. The drive-thru location is also continuing to provide Louisiana birth and death certificates.
