CARES Act begins mobilization effort to distribute funds to small businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Following President Trump’s signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin have announced that the SBA and Treasury Department have initiated a mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital.
The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program which seeks to provide relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single-point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said Administrator Carranza. “Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”
“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Secretary Mnuchin. “Treasury and the Small Business Administration expect to have this program up and running by April 3rd so that businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day. The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”
The new loan program aims to help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses by providing critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees.
The SBA says all loan payments will be deferred for six months. And the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
The new loan program will be retroactively available from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.
The loans do have some terms and conditions.
Eligible businesses will be those with 500 or fewer employees or no greater than the number of employees set by the SBA as the size standard for certain industries. These include non-profits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors.
The maximum loan amount will be $10 million.
Loan forgiveness can be used for payroll costs and other designated business operating expenses in the 8 weeks following the date of loan origination. However, due to the likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs.
All loans under this program will have the following features:
- An interest rate of 0.5%.
- Maturity of 2 years.
- The first payment deferred for six months.
- 100% guarantee by SBA.
- No collateral.
- No personal guarantees.
- No borrower or lender fees payable to SBA.
Business owners can visit the SBA’s website for more information HERE.
