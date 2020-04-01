Calcasieu Clerk devises system for filing emergency court papers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Here on the west side of the Calcasieu Courthouse, the clerk has set up a system for those who must file papers to do so-- papers that just can’t wait.
"An emergency dealing with a child, a family situation," is an example of such a case, explains Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones.
But he asks those who can, to wait until the crisis is over.
"Unless it's extremely important, please wait. You can wait," he said.
As well, Jones urges people to call the office first.
"We may be able to take care of it over the phone,” he said. The main number is 337-437-3550. But numbers to specific departments can be found on the web site.
Also, if people are not set up to file or record things online, he says they can get set up by going to the clerk's website.
"E-recording is very easy, you just go onto our web site. We have a link there. We give you step by step instructions," he said.
So, here’s how it works. A filer approaches the setup and places papers in the bin. They communicate using a baby monitor.
"I went to best buy and got one for $49 and it works like a charm. And my employees are inside, they can talk to them and this way the person comes up and they don't have to touch anything. The monitor stays on like it would for a child," said Jones, which allowed him to avoid the cost of a more expensive intercom.
After the filer leaves, the clerk's employee comes outside and retrieves the paperwork, continuing to use precautions during handling.
But remember, people can also use e-file, fax file or mail in documents.
“We ask if at all possible, you do that,” he said. Jones says they are operating with a skeleton crew.
The emergency system is open from 8:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon on weekdays.
For more information on using the system click here.
Marriage licenses are handled by appointment only at the Sulphur office where they have a drive through.
