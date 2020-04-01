McNeese’s Damilola Balogun named to SLC All-Academic First Team

FRISCO, Texas - McNeese senior forward Damilola Balogun has been named to the 2019-20 Southland Conference Women’s Basketball All-Academic Team, the league announced April 1.
The native of Lagos, Nigeria, who will graduate in May holds a 3.53 GPA in Management.
On the court, Balogun finished her career averaging a double-double (11.1 ppg. and 10.5 rpg.). In conference games, she averaged 12.5 ppg. and led the SLC with 11.6 rpg. and ranked second in the league with an 83.9 free throw percent.
During the 2019-20 season, she recorded 13 double-doubles, including nine in the final 14 games of the season. At one point during the season, Balogun recorded five straight double-doubles.
2019-20 Southland Women’s Basketball All-Academic First Team
Name School Cl. GPA Major
Dominique Golightly1, 2 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.65 Elementary Education
Breanna Wright^, 1, 3 Abilene Christian Sr. 4.00 Special Education
Damilola Balogun McNeese Sr. 3.53 Management
Amber Leggett1 Sam Houston State Jr. 3.50 Computer Software Engineering Technology
Stephanie Visscher1 Stephen F. Austin So. 3.36 Communication Studies
2019-20 Southland Women’s Basketball All-Academic Second Team
Name School Cl. GPA Major
Anna McLeod Abilene Christian Jr. 3.53 Communications Disorders
Megan Valdez-Crader Houston Baptist Jr. 3.50 Business
Loan-Anh Johnson Nicholls So. 3.53 Health Sciences – Pre Professional
Aiyana Johnson Stephen F. Austin So. 3.35 General Business
Emma Coleman-O’Bryan Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 3.97 Health Science
^ - 2019-20 Southland Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Year
1 - All-Conference First Team selection
2 - Two-time all-academic selection
3 - Three-time all-academic selection
